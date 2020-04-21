Global coronavirus case count exceeds 2.5 million, reports Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Coronavirus case tally across the globe exceeded 2.5 million cases Tuesday, Johns Hopkins University reported, citing world authorities.
According to the University data, 2,501,156 people are currently infected around the world. The majority of cases were revealed in the US (788,000), Italy (181,000), France (156,000) and Germany (147,000).
The number of coronavirus-related fatalities has exceeded 171,000. The majority of deaths were registered in the US (42,000), Italy (24,000), Spain (21,000) and France (20,000).
The number of recoveries has exceeded 659,000 globally.
In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.