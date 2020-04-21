About 100 journalists in Russia have coronavirus infection, one died

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. About 100 Russian journalists have been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection and around 500 are under quarantine or in self-isolation, Russian Deputy Communications Minister Alexei Volin said on Tuesday.

"Journalists are also in a risk group. We a keeping a close eye on what is happening to our colleagues. According to the latest updates we have, about a hundred of journalists have by now been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection. About 500 people are under quarantine of in self-isolation. Regrettably, one of journalists has recently died in Moscow," he said.

He noted that the situation around the coronavirus epidemic tells on the sector very much, forcing to change the formats of tele-and radio-broadcasting. "Newscasts tend to replace entertainment shows. News formats are is much demand now," he added.

To date, a total of 52,763 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 3,873 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 456 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.