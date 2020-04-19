Czech president says will attend postponed Victory Day celebrations in Russia

PRAGUE, April 20. /TASS/. Czech President Milos Zeman will attend celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War, which were scheduled to take place on May 9 but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus, as Zeman himself told Radio Frekvence 1 on Sunday.

"I accepted President Putin's invitation," Zeman pointed out. "I suppose that the celebrations will take place in September instead of May 9. It would be logical because World War II ended in September, and it was the war in Europe that came to an end on May 9," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday that the Victory Day parade and the Immortal Regiment march, initially set for May 9, would take place later in the year, after the coronavirus threat is over.