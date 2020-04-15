Israel documents over 12,000 COVID-19 cases, 126 deaths

TEL AVIV, April 15. /TASS/. The number of documented COVID-19 cases in Israel has reached 12,200 on Wednesday, rising by 332 in the past 24 hours. Nine people have died in the past 24 hours, with the death toll reaching 126, the Israeli Health Ministry informed.

According to the ministry, 176 people are in a serious condition, with 132 of them put on artificial ventilation machines. 2,309 people have recovered, with 309 people testing negative for the virus in the past 24 hours.

The number of new cases in Israel has been steadily going down since early April. The maximum daily increase in cases was documented on April 3, when 819 people have tested positive for the virus in 24 hours. On April 6, this number has reached 593; on April 10, it went down to 351.

The first case of the novel coronavirus was documented in Israel on February 27. On March 20, the first death from the virus was reported.