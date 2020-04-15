Russia’s coronavirus situation tense but stable, assures infection specialist

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Chief Physician of the Leader-Meditsina medical center, Yevgeny Timakov, a doctor who specializes in infectious diseases, has described the coronavirus situation in Russia as tense but stable. He also noted that it was impossible to say for sure when the disease would peak in Russia, stressing that flouting quarantine rules could bring on a second wave of the epidemic.

"No, [it is impossible to say when the epidemic will peak in Russia], because there has been no proper self-isolation over the past few weeks. It is not known how this is going to affect the situation in the future. So far, the situation has been tense, but stable. I cannot predict now how it will evolve. A week ago, I would have said that at the end of the week we would see the process stabilize, right now, though, I am afraid that there will be a second upsurge of destabilization," he told TASS.

Timakov agreed that people sometimes find it difficult to stay at home all the time. A person could go outside sometimes, but safety rules must be observed.

"People are undergoing tremendous psychological stress, so they are unable to control themselves and begin going outside. I have nothing against going outside, if anti-epidemic measures are taken, if people wear masks, maintain social distancing, use antiseptics and do not communicate with others. However, this is not the case," he stressed.

To date, a total of 24,490 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,986 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 198 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.