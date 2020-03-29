North Korea says tested multiple rocket launcher - agency

PYONGYANG, March 30. /TASS/. North Korea has tested a large multiple rocket launcher, North Korea’s Rodong Sinmun newspaper said Monday.

"North Korea conducted test launches to check tactical and technical characteristics of the super-large multiple rocket launcher," the newspaper reported. It is underlined that the tests were carried out successfully. At the same time, Rodong Sinmun did not provide any additional details about the launches and did not specify whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was present at the launch site.

On Sunday, South Korea’s Committee of Chiefs of Staff reported that Pyongyang had launched two short-range ballistic missiles from the country’s east coast into the sea, they travelled 230 kilometers.

This is the fourth missile launch for North Korea this year. The national Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim Jong-un directed long-range artillery drills on March 2, 9 and 21 when short-range ballistic missiles were launched.