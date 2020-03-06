Taliban ready for talks with Kabul if it adheres to its obligations

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia) will take part in the intra-Afghan talks planned for March 10 if the Afghan government implements the previously reached provisions, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen stated on Friday.

"If the provisions of the agreements are implemented and prisoners are released, the Islamic Emirate is prepared for intra-Afghan negotiations on March 10. Our negotiation team and agenda are ready and will go ahead as agreed," he wrote on Twitter. "If the negotiations are delayed beyond the stated date, the responsibility will rest with the others."