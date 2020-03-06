Taliban ready for talks with Kabul if it adheres to its obligations

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia) will take part in the intra-Afghan talks planned for March 10 if the Afghan government implements the previously reached provisions, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen stated on Friday.
"If the provisions of the agreements are implemented and prisoners are released, the Islamic Emirate is prepared for intra-Afghan negotiations on March 10. Our negotiation team and agenda are ready and will go ahead as agreed," he wrote on Twitter. "If the negotiations are delayed beyond the stated date, the responsibility will rest with the others."
On March 2, Reuters news agency informed, citing Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, that the Taliban would not take part in the inter-Afghan talks until the Afghan government releases 5,000 prisoners.
According to AFP news agency, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stated during a press conference that prisoner release cannot be a condition for intra-Afghan talks.
On February 29, a peace treaty between the US and the Taliban was signed in Qatar’s Doha. According to the treaty, the intra-Afghan talks are supposed to begin on March 10. As a trust-building measure, the Taliban agreed to release 1,000 prisoners, while the government must release 5,000 Taliban supporters before March 10.