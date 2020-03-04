Ukraine’s parliament approves new cabinet in package vote

In the new cabinet, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, Deputy Prime Minister and Digital Transformation Minister Mikhail Fedorov, Infrastructure Minister Vladislav Krikliy and Justice Minister Denis Maliuska retained their positions. The posts of ministers of Economic Development and Agriculture, of Energy and Environmental Protection, of Education and Science and also of Culture are still vacant.

Verkhovna Rada approved 13 cabinet members in a package vote. According to lawmakers, three candidates had turned down the offered positions. Among them are Oleg Korostelev (who might have been appointed as deputy prime minister for defense industry), Roman Zhukovsky (who might have become the economy minister) and Timofei Milovanov (who might have taken on the position of agrarian policy minister).