Ukraine’s President Zelensky nominates Denis Shmygal as new prime minister

KIEV, March 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky nominated Denis Shmygal as the new prime minister and asked Verkhovna Rada (parliament) to approve his candidacy, says a draft decree posted on the parliament’s website on Wednesday.

The document is entitled ‘Draft Decree on Appointing D.A. Shmygal as Prime Minister of Ukraine.’ In Goncharuk’s cabinet, Shmygal was a deputy prime minister and the communities and territories development minister.

Earlier, Ukraine’s parliament had approved resignation of Prime Minister Alexei Goncharuk with a vote of 353 in favor, well beyond the 226 votes required. The move entailed resignation of the government.

Meanwhile in a speech before the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday, Vladimir Zelensky criticized former Prime Minister Alexei Goncharuk’s government. "The current government knows what to do. However, to know is not enough. You have to work hard, there has to be real action," Zelensky stated. "This is the first government with no corruption. However, it is not enough not to steal," he continued. "This is a government of new faces, but new faces are not enough. We need new brains and new hearts."

The Ukrainian leader admitted that Goncharuk’s government had its achievements; however, they are not enough. "This government has had its achievements: a decrease in inflation and the National Bank of Ukraine’s discount rate, the fight against shadow markets, the beginning of privatization of state enterprises, and the handout of credits to small and medium-sized businesses. But the truth is that it is not enough for Ukrainians," he underscored.

"I am confident that every government steps into an abyss when it loses the three most important things: memory, hearing and sight. When the government forgets its promises, stops listening to its people and stops seeing a need for change," Zelensky claimed.