Ukraine’s PM tenders resignation

KIEV, March 3. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Prime Minister Alexei Goncharuk has tendered his resignation, speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, Dmitry Razumkov said on Tuesday.

"The parliament has received Goncharuk’s statement of resignation," Ukraine’s media outlet Strana (Country) quoted him as saying.

The Servant of the People faction is holding a meeting, which is being attended by President Vladimir Zelensky. The president, according to lawmaker Alexander Kachura, nominated Denis Shmygal as the next prime minister. "The president suggested Smygal be appointed new prime minister," he wrote on his Telegram account.