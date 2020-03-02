Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirms detention of ex-commander of Aidar Battalion in Greece

KIEV, March 2. /TASS/. Ex-commander of Ukraine’s nationalist Aidar Battalion Sergei Melnichuk has been detained in Greece, Director of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department Sergei Pogoreltsev confirmed.

"As soon as we learned that Greek law enforcers detained Sergei Melnichuk on March 1, the Ukrainian consul in Thessaloniki was on his way there," he said, as cited by the Ukrinform news agency.