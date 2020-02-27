Russia and Turkey carry out joint patrols in Syria's Hasakah province

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish servicemen have held a joint patrolling mission in Syria's Hasakah province, the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria said on Thursday.

"Another joint Russian-Turkish patrolling mission was carried out along the route of Qamishli — Shayreq — Delliq — Tavrat — Qasra — Duhayt — Tell Boum — Kara Mania — Salam Alayk — Shayreq — Qamishli in Hasakah province," chief of the Russian reconciliation center Oleg Zhuravlev said.

Moreover, Russian military police carried out three patrol missions on Aleppo province and one in Hasakah province. Aerial patrolling missions were also carried out from the aerdoromes in Qamishli and Qwaires.