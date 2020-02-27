Erdogan says three Turkish troops killed in Syria’s Idlib

ANKARA, February 27. /TASS/. Three Turkish troops have been killed in the Syrian province of Idlib, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a speech aired on NTV on Thursday.

"Three of our troops were killed in Idlib but the forces of the [Assad] regime are facing far more losses. The struggle in Idlib will continue," Erdogan emphasized.

According to the Turkish president, "the situation in Idlib is moving in a positive direction for Turkey." "We will continue talks with Russia but we would like to point out that our presence in Idlib is based on the Adana Agreement [with Syria]," Erdogan added.