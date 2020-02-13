Dutch authorities reject proposal on holding MH17 trial in Russia

THE HAGUE, February 13. /TASS/. The Dutch authorities have rejected Moscow’s proposal that the trial of suspects in MH17 crash in Ukraine in July 2014 should be held in Russia, according to a letter to the national parliament by Dutch Minister of Justice and Security Ferdinand Grapperhaus published on Thursday.

In October 2019, Russia’s authorities put forward a proposal on holding the trial of three suspects in the case in Russia. "The Netherlands has not considered this offer," the minister said, noting that the trial on this case in Russia was not an option.

In its turn, the Netherlands sent a request to Russia’s authorities asking them to consider the possibility of implementing the Dutch court’s ruling in Russia and enforce a sentence in case of a guilty verdict.