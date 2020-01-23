Number of coronavirus cases in China climbs to 617

BEIJING, January 23. /TASS/. The number of people in China diagnosed with novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV has reached 617 as of 14:00 local time on Thursday (09:00 Moscow time), China’s regional health commissions reported.

The largest number of cases (444) was reported in the Hubei province. The region accounts for all 17 deaths recorded to date. A total of 32 cases were recorded in the Guandong province and 27 in the Zhejiang province. Sixteen confirmed and 22 suspected cases were reported in Shanghai and 14 in Beijing.

Earlier on Thursday, China’s National Health Commission reported more than 570 confirmed cases, 17 of these people died.