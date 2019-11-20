Ukraine's Zelensky genuinely wishes to improve situation in Donbass, says Putin

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin thinks Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky genuinely wishes to improve the situation in southeastern Ukraine.
"It is very easy to answer the first question. What is my relationship with Zelensky? There isn’t one. I have never seen him. I don’t know him. We spoke over the phone. I think he is a nice man, an honest one. I think that he really wishes to change the situation for the better, especially in Donbass," Putin said during the plenary session of the Russia Calling forum on Wednesday.