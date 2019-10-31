Nigeria will never forget Russia’s assistance during civil war, says president

PRETORIA, October 31. /TASS/. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has highlighted the importance of relations with Russia stressing that Nigeria will never forget Moscow’s assistance to its central government during the civil war in that African country.

"Those who focus on the progress of developing countries would see what Russia right from its days as the Soviet Union had done for us," he said at a panel discussion of the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh. "We will never forget that we went over our civil war with the help of Russia and since then, politically and economically, the Russians are helping Nigeria in so many ways."

The Nigerian president described Russia as a responsible partner in Nigeria’s development, pointing to Moscow’s assistance in all priority areas, including security, economy and the fight against corruption.

The Nigerian Civil War was fought from the summer of 1967 to January 1970 between the government and the secessionist state of Biafra. During the hostilities, the central government regained control of the rebellious provinces. It is estimated that up to 3 million people died during the war.