Trump says Islamic State leader al-Baghdadi killed in US raid in Syria

WASHINGTON, October 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said on Sunday Islamic State (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) Abu Bakr al-Badgdadi had died in an overnight raid led by U.S. forces in Syria’s Idlib governorate.

"Last night the United States brought the world's No.1 terrorist leader to justice," Trump said, adding that "many" of his companions and militants were killed with him.

"He reached the end of the tunnel as our dogs chased him down. He ignited his vest, killing himself and his three children. His body was mutilated by the blasts. The tunnel had caved on him," he said. However, in his words, the DNA test results gave a positive identification.