Revived Russia-Mongolia military agreement to boost cooperation — minister

SOCHI, October 1. /TASS/. Restarting the Russian-Mongolian agreement on providing free military and technical assistance to Mongolia will contribute to greater exchanges between the countries in that sphere, Mongolian Foreign Minister Damdin Tsogtbaatar told TASS on Tuesday at the 16th annual meeting of the International Valdai Discussion Club.

"Russia has already become our traditional partner in the area of military and technical cooperation. We extended the treaty [2004 agreement on providing free military assistance]. The dates [of expiry] of this treaty were updated," he said. "Of course, other key areas of our cooperation remain in place. Training of our military and other [aspects of the cooperation] will be advanced more actively now."

On September 2-3, Russian President Vladimir Putin paid an official visit to the Mongolian capital, Ulan Bator, where he held talks with Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga. The talks concluded with the sides signing ten agreements on promoting cooperation in various spheres. Moreover, protocols were inked between the national cabinets of ministers to restart the Russian-Mongolian agreement on providing free military and technical assistance to Mongolia signed on March 3, 2004.