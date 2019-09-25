Zelensky and Lavrov held brief talks in New York — source

NEW YORK, September 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held brief talks at the reception organized by US President Donald Trump for countries participating in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, a diplomatic source in New York told TASS.

Lavrov has arrived in New York to take part in the UN General Assembly session. He will make speech at the session on September 27.