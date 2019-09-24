Ukraine’s Zelensky hopes for Normandy Four summit soon

KIEV, September 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has expressed hope that the Normandy Four talks will take place soon. He expects the meeting to be difficult and addressing specific issues, the press service for the Ukrainian leader reported on Tuesday.

"We want to leave this meeting with certain results on a specific timeframe for the war to be over and our territories to be returned. We believe in that, want this a lot and will try to everything possible to achieve that," the press service quoted Zelensky as saying.

The Ukrainian leader is also hoping that his meeting with US President Donald Trump will be productive. "I think that will have a substantive and great meeting," Zelensky said.

The meeting between the US and Ukrainian leaders will take place on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on September 25. The US president wants to discuss possibilities for energy cooperation, broader trade with Zelensky as well as the need to continue Ukraine’s economy reforms.