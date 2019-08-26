Top diplomat certain Abkhazia will never be part of Georgia again

SUKHUM, August 26. /TASS/. Tbilisi has to reconcile itself to the fact that Abkhazia will never be part of Georgia again, Abkhaz Foreign Minister Daur Kove told TASS on Monday.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili earlier wrote in a Facebook post in connection with Independence Day marked today by Abkhazia and South Ossetia that she expected to secure their return to her country and hoped to do that during her presidency.

"These are all propaganda cliches that Georgian politicians are accustomed to," he said. "It is high time to accept the reality. Abkhazia will never be part of Georgia again. [Georgia] needs to accept reality and build normal full-fledged interstate, good-neighborly relations with us."

Kove stressed that this is the only possible option for relations between Abkhazia and Georgia, and there is no alternative to it. "Only interstate relations and interstate dialogue," he said.

On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized Abkhazia’s and South Ossetia’s independence after Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili’s failed attempt to regain control there by force.