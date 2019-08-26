Two candidates made it to presidential runoff in Abkhazia

SUKHUM, August 26. /TASS/. Two candidates, Abkhazia’s incumbent President Raul Khadzhimba and leader of the Amtsakhara opposition party Alkhaz Kvitsiniya, have made it to the presidential runoff, which, according to local legislation, has to be held within two weeks, the Abkhaz Central Election Commission informed TASS on Monday.

"So far, we have not announced any figures after the first round. We have identified two leaders, the runoff election. I will provide more details at a press briefing. Khadzhimba and Kvitsiniya have made it to the runoff," the commission’ Chairman Tamaz Gogia said.

He added that the preliminary outcome of the vote would be announced at a news conference no sooner than 11:00 Moscow time.