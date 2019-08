SUKHUM, August 26. /TASS/. Abkhazia’s incumbent President Raul Khadzhimba claims to be leading the presidential vote and is ready to take part in a runoff, as he himself said, addressing his supporters.

"We are in the lead though the result is not the best. Our task now is to get ready for a runoff," he said. "It’s not clear yet who has entered the runoff," Khadzhimba added.