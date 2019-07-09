Russian, Finnish foreign ministers discuss cooperation between Russia and European Union

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto met on Tuesday on the sidelines of the informal ministerial meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and discussed the organization’s agenda and issues of cooperation between Russia and the European Union, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The foreign ministers discussed issues of cooperation between Russia and the European Union regarding Finland’s chairmanship in the Council of the European Union in the second half of this year and shared their positions on the OSCE’s agenda, problems of the Council of Europe and the situation in Ukraine," the report says.

Lavrov and Haavisto also discussed some aspects of bilateral relations, including the schedule of political contacts.