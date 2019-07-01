BRICS nations to help resolve Venezuela crisis, says senior official

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Venezuela was among the issues that the BRICS leaders discussed at their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, and the BRICS leaders came to an agreement to help find a peaceful solution and to bring the sides to the negotiating table, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak told reporters on Monday.
"Venezuela was a discussion point at [the meeting of] BRICS [leaders]. The thing is that the BRICS grouping will do its best to help find a peaceful solution," Storchak said.
"The issue is political, as it is the issue of influence inside the country. Both Brazil and Russia have certain influence on the situation. The participants have a common desire to bring the arguing sides to the negotiating table. Once they manage, it will be a big breakthrough," he concluded.
At a press conference held at the G20 summit in Osaka, Trump announced that the United States considers five different strategies for resolving the Venezuela crisis.
Earlier, on June 29, The Associated Press reported citing own sources that the Venezuelan government and opposition headed by Juan Guaido could resume talks next week. According to the sources, their location will be decided by Norway, which leads the mediation effort and hosted two previous rounds of talks. The Associated Press named Barbados as a preferred location. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido "downplayed the possibility of a breakthrough" and insisted that any talks be focused on early presidential election.
In May, Oslo hosted at least two rounds of indirect talks between Venezuela’s government and opposition brokered by the Norwegian government.
Political crisis in Venezuela
On January 23, the leader of Venezuela’s opposition Juan Guaido, whose appointment as parliamentary speaker had been annulled by the Supreme Court two days before that, declared himself as interim president. On the same day, the United States recognized him as acting head of state. So did the Lima Group countries (excluding Mexico), the Organization of American States, and a number of other countries. Current Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro slammed the developments as an attempted coup and severed diplomatic ties with the US. Most European Union member states recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president. Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey voiced support for Maduro.