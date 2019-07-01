BRICS nations to help resolve Venezuela crisis, says senior official

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Venezuela was among the issues that the BRICS leaders discussed at their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, and the BRICS leaders came to an agreement to help find a peaceful solution and to bring the sides to the negotiating table, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak told reporters on Monday.

"Venezuela was a discussion point at [the meeting of] BRICS [leaders]. The thing is that the BRICS grouping will do its best to help find a peaceful solution," Storchak said.

"The issue is political, as it is the issue of influence inside the country. Both Brazil and Russia have certain influence on the situation. The participants have a common desire to bring the arguing sides to the negotiating table. Once they manage, it will be a big breakthrough," he concluded.