Guaido says OAS' call for new elections in Venezuela "victory of democracy"

CARACAS, June 29. /TASS/. The Organization of American States' (OAS) declaration that calls for holding a presidential election in Venezuela represents the victory of demoracy, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Friday.

"The support we received at OAS today serves as evidence that we are using all available mechanisms in the framework of a unified strategy aimed at stopping usurpation," Guaido wrote on his official Twitter account. "This is a great victory for democract in Venezuela, as the region as a whole expands support for our fight and crisis settlement," he added. Guaido promised to announce "important decisions on the next stage of the fight" in the next few days.

On Friday, the OAS adopted a declaration at the session of its General Assembly that "supports restoration of democracy in Venezuela by peaceful means" and calls for holding new presidential elections in the Bolivarian Republic.

Nineteen countries voted for the document, while eight voted against it and six abstained.

On January 23 Venezuelan National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaido proclaimed himself as the country's acting president. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has described it as a coup attempt and announced severing diplomatic relations with the United States. On January 28 the US imposed sancitons on Venezuela's state-owned PDVSA oil company.

Guaido was recognized as interim president by the Lima Group countries (except for Mexico), as well as by Albania, Georgia, the United States, and the Organization of American States. Several EU countries came forward with support for the Venezuelan parliament and expressed hope for new elections to resolve the crisis. Maduro was supported by Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salavador, Syria and Turkey.