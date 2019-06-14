Iran’s top diplomat slams US accusations against Tehran over tanker attacks

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. /TASS/. US accusations against Iran over the Thursday attacks on the two tankers in the Gulf of Oman represent an attempt to sabotage diplomacy, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Friday.

"That the US immediately jumped to make allegations against Iran — without a shred of factual or circumstantial evidence — only makes it abundantly clear that the B-team is moving to a Plan B: sabotage diplomacy — including by [Japanese Prime Minister] Shinzo Abe — and cover up its economic terrorism against Iran," Zarif wrote on his official Twitter account.

On June 12-13, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Iran. Abe met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Experts said that one of the main goals of Abe's visit to Tehran was to mediate the conflict between Iran and the United States.

Two tankers caught fire in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday after a torpedo attack. The crews, with Russian nationals among their members, were evacuated by the Iranian rescue services and taken to the port of Jask. US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that Iran is responsible for the attacks.

The Kokuka Courageous tanker, registered in Panama and owned by a Japanese transport company, was carrying methanol from Saudi Arabia to Singapore. The Marshall Islands-flagged Front Altair vessel, owned by Norway's Frontline, was sailing from the United Arab Emirates to Taiwan with petrochemical feedstock.