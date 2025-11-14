Team of six Russian fighters to take part in 2025 World Karate Championship in Cairo

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. A team of six Russian athletes will head to Cairo on November 16 for the 2025 World Karate Championship, the Russian Karate Federation (RKF) announced in a statement to TASS on Friday.

"Our national team will be represented by six qualified fighters, those being Anna Chernyshova (under-55 kg weight category), Akhmed Akhmedov (under-60 kg weight category), Yurik Ogannisyan (under-67 kg weight category), Ernest Sharafutdinov (under-75 kg weight category), Eduard Gasparyan (under-84 kg weight category) and Makar Golovin (over-84 kg weight category)," the statement reads.

"According to the agreements in place, Russian athletes will be competing at the World Championships under a neutral status, flying the banner of the World Karate Federation (WKF)," the RKF stated.

"The team [of Russian athletes] will depart for Cairo on November 16 and upon arrival will join the training camp of Egyptian karate players," according to the statement.

"Russian national team head coach Islam Eldarushev, assistant coaches Nikolay Balabanov, Alexander Yudin and Ikhtibar Akhmedov are also traveling to Cairo along with the athletes," the RKF statement added.

The 2025 World Karate Championship will take place in the Egyptian capital of Cairo on November 26-30. The championship is held biannually. At the previous championship in Hungary’s Budapest Russia’s Sharafutdinov won the bronze in his weight category.