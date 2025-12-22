Russia finishes year at 33rd in FIFA rankings

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russia’s national football team finished the year in 33rd place in the FIFA rankings.

The Russian team notched 1,524 points.

Spain tops the rankings with 1,877 points, followed by Argentina (1,873 points), France (1,870 points), England (1,834 points), and Brazil (1,760 points).

The Russian team last played in November, defeating Peru 1-1 in St. Petersburg on November 12, and losing to Chile 0-2 in Sochi on November 15.

In 2022, both FIFA and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) banned Russian football clubs from competitions over the situation in Ukraine.