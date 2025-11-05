Next Olympics in Italy to be last competing under no flag for Russia — minister

SAMARA, November 5. /TASS/. The 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy will be the last where Russian athletes compete without national symbols, Russian Sports Minister and President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Mikhail Degtyarev said on Wednesday.

"The statement from the International Olympic Committee on the results of the September Executive Committee meeting was a good sign. In fact, the Games in Milan should be the last where our athletes will participate under a neutral status," Degtyarev said at the ‘Russia: Country of Sports’ international sports forum.

As of today, only Russian figure skaters Adelia Petrosyan and Pyotr Gumennik, as well as ski mountaineer Nikita Fillipov have qualified for next year’s Olympics. Russian speed skaters and short track speed skaters also still have a chance to qualify for the Winter Games.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will be held in Italy, in the cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. The event will take place from February 6-22, 2026.

The 13th Russia: Country of Sports annual international sports forum is taking place in Russia’s Volga River city of Samara on November 5-7. The annual forum was established in 2009 in accordance with a decree from the Russian president in order to develop physical culture and sport, international sports cooperation and promote a healthy lifestyle. TASS is the official information partner of the forum.