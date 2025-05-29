Washington Capitals say no decision made yet on Ovechkin’s future

WASHINGTON, May 29. /TASS/. Rumors floating around that Russian forward Alexander Ovechkin will retire from the NHL after next season are inaccurate, the club’s press office stated on its page on the X social network.

Earlier in the day, numerous media reported that next season would be Washington Capitals forward Ovechkin’s last in the US-based National Hockey League, citing a post from US journalist Jacob Billington on his X social network account.

According to Billington’s post, the Washington Capitals "sent an email to season ticket holders indicating that 2025-26 would be the final season of Alex Ovechkin's NHL career."

"No decision has been made on Alex Ovechkin’s future following the 2025-26 NHL season," the statement from the Caps press office reads. "An email was sent from an individual with the corporate sales department that mistakenly alluded to next year being Alex Ovechkin’s final year."

In 61 games last season, Ovechkin scored 42 goals and handed out 27 assists. Despite missing 16 games earlier in the year with a broken leg, he was tied for third-most goals in the NHL.

Ovechkin, 39, is signed with the Washington Capitals through 2026. The team, which has already clinched a playoff spot, has five games left in the regular season.

The Russian forward has played his entire NHL career with the Washington Capitals, who selected him with the 1st overall pick in the 2004 draft. The Russian superstar led the Caps to a Stanley Cup title in 2018, the only one of his career, and the only one in the club's history.

In 2008, 2012 and 2014, "Ovie," as he is called by his fans, won gold medals at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships to go along with his two silver and four bronze medals at the world championships.

Ovechkin has won a slew of NHL awards in his career, including the Calder Memorial Trophy (2006), Art Ross Trophy (2008), Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (2008, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020), Hart Memorial Trophy (2008, 2009, 2013), Lester B. Pearson Award/Ted Lindsay Award (2008, 2009, 2010), Conn Smythe Trophy (2018) and others.