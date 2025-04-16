Washington DC Mayor Bowser names April 11 'Alex Ovechkin Day'

WASHINGTON, April 16. /TASS/. Muriel Bowser, the mayor of the US capital Washington, DC, has officially designated April 11, 2025 as ‘Alex Ovechkin Day’ in honor of the Russian forward and NHL Washington Capitals’ captain, who surpassed the NHL all-time goal record earlier in the month, the official document from the mayor’s office reads.

"Alex Ovechkin has led the Capitals with distinction as team captain since 2010, and as a guiding presence on the team for two decades now," the document reads.

"Ovechkin has contributed to his team’s many successes including 16 playoff appearances and the Capitals’ first Stanley Cup in 2018, and is notably the only player in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup, and the Conn Smythe, Art Ross, Hart, Ted Lindsay, and Maurice Richard trophies," according to the statement.

"On April 4, 2025, Alex Ovechkin scored his 893rd and 894th career NHL goals, tying Wayne Gretzky’s record for most career NL goals in front of a raucous, sold-out crowd at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC," according to the mayor’s statement. "Then, on April 6 in New York, Ovie scored his 895th career NL goal against the Islanders, surpassing Gretzky to become the all-time leading goal scorer in NHL history."

"I, the Mayor of Washington, DC, do hereby proclaim April 11, 2025, as ‘Alex Ovechkin Day’ in Washington, DC and do commend this observance to all Washingtonians," the statement reads.

On April 6, Ovechkin netted his 895th career regular season goal in a game against the New York Islanders, passing legend Wayne Gretzky for most all-time (894 goals).

In 64 games this season, Ovechkin has 43 goals and 29 assists. Despite missing 16 games earlier in the year with a fractured leg, he is still in the Top-10 of scorers in the NHL this season.

Ovechkin has played his entire NHL career with the Washington Capitals, who selected him with the 1st overall pick in the 2004 draft. The Russian superstar led the Caps to a Stanley Cup title in 2018, the only one of his career, and the only one in the club's history.

In 2008, 2012 and 2014, "Ovie," as he is called by his fans, won gold medals at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships to go along with his two silver and four bronze medals at the world championships.

Ovechkin has earned a slew of NHL awards in his career, including the Calder Memorial Trophy (2006), Art Ross Trophy (2008), Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (2008, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020), Hart Memorial Trophy (2008, 2009, 2013), Lester B. Pearson Award/Ted Lindsay Award (2008, 2009, 2010), Conn Smythe Trophy (2018) and others.