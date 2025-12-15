IBSF refuses to clear Russian male bobsledders for its tournaments

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) considers two-man and four-man bobsleigh competitions to be team-based events, hence it has decided to allow only Russian bobsledders competing in women’s monobob events to participate in tournaments under its auspices, the documents obtained by TASS show.

Bobsleigh competitions currently award medals in four disciplines: women's monobob, two-man and two-woman bobsleigh, and four-man bobsleigh.

"Athletes are not allowed to participate in any IBSF team competitions, including two-man and two-woman bobsleigh and four-man bobsleigh," the document drafted by the federation states. The document regulates the participation of Russian athletes as neutrals in tournaments under the IBSF’s auspices.

Currently, only two Russian bobsledders — Lyubov Chernykh and Sofya Stepushkina — have been granted neutral status. President of the Russian Bobsleigh Federation Anatoly Pegov previously told TASS that he intends to continue defending the rights of athletes who have not yet been approved to compete internationally under a neutral status.

Unlike the IBSF, the World Rowing Federation and the International Canoe Federation do not consider two-or four-person crews to be team events, and therefore Russian athletes are allowed to compete both in teams and individually under a neutral flag.

Russian bobsleigh and skeleton athletes have been barred from international competitions for the past three seasons due to sanctions imposed by the IBSF following the escalation of the crisis in Ukraine. On October 20, Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyaryov reported that the IBSF Appeals Tribunal has ruled the IBSF Congress' decision to ban Russian athletes from international competitions as unlawful.