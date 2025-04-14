Ovechkin would be proud to play for Russia at Olympics again

WASHINGTON, April 14. /TASS/. Russian forward and Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin would be proud to once again play for his country at the Winter Olympics, but it is up to the International Olympic Committee to decide whether to restore Russia's participation in the Games, as he told reporters.

"Nothing depends on us. It is up to the [International] Olympic Committee to decide whether they admit us or not," the Russian athlete told reporters.

"Talking about participation, I think this question should be addressed to the head coach [of the Russian national team], as only he knows whom he wants on the lineup <...>," Ovechkin stated. "It is an honor for anyone to join the national team, to represent their homeland. So, if I have that opportunity, of course I will do it," Ovechkin emphasized.