Russian swimmer Shabalina win complete set of Paralympic medals in Paris

PARIS, September 6. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Valeriia Shabalina has won a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

The Russian came first in the women's 100m backstroke S14 final, covering the distance in 1:06.68. Poppy Maksill of the United Kingdom won gold (1:05.74) and the bronze medal went to Olivia Newman-Baronius also of the United Kingdom (1:08.74).

S14 is for swimmers with intellectual impairment.

Shabalina, 29, won three gold medals at the Tokyo Paralympic Games in 2021 and a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. In Paris, she won gold medals in in women’s 200-meter medley and freestyle, and grabbed the bronze medal in 100m women’s butterfly, thus becoming the holder of the entire set of Paralympic medals.

The 2024 Summer Paralympic Games are taking place in the French capital of Paris between August 28 and September 8. Eighty-eight Russian Paralympians are participating in the Games as neutrals. They were barred from taking part in the opening and closing ceremonies and are also excluded from the overall medal standings.

Para athletes from Russia have won 16 gold, 19 silver, and 20 bronze Paralympic medals.