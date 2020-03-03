World Wildlife Day is marked on March 3. It was proposed on December 20, 2013 at the 68th session of the UN General Assembly to celebrate and raise awareness of the world’s wild fauna and flora. Since 1963, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) maintains the world's most comprehensive inventory of the global conservation status of biological species, the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. Species are classified by the IUCN Red List into nine groups: extinct, extinct in the wild, critically endangered, endangered, vulnerable, near threatened, least concern, data deficient and not evaluated.
World Wildlife Day: Animal species under threat
World Wildlife Day is celebrated on March 3
Snow leopard, a large cat native to the mountain ranges of Central and South Asia is listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species© Flickr.com/Cloudtail
Greater bamboo lemur, also known as the broad-nosed bamboo lemur looking through the forest at Andasibe-Mantadia National Park in Andasibe, Madagascar. It is one of the world's most critically endangered primates, according to the IUCN Red List. The East African island nation is the only place in the world to see lemurs in the wild© AP Photo/Jason Straziuso
Pallas's cat, also called manul lives in the grasslands and montane steppes of Central Asia. It is negatively affected by habitat degradation, prey base decline, and hunting, and has been classified as Near Threatened by IUCN© AP Photo/Keystone, Alessandro Della Bella
Marbled polecat is a small mammal which is generally found in the drier areas and grasslands of southeastern Europe to western China. In 2008, it was classified as a vulnerable species in the IUCN Red List due to a population reduction of at least 30% in the previous 10 years© Flickr.com/Joachim S. Müller
West Caucasian tur is a mountain-dwelling goat-antelope found only in the western half of the Caucasus Mountains range. They live in rough mountainous terrain between 800 and 4,000 m above sea level. It is classified as endangered species© Flickr.com/IUCNweb
Siberian tiger, or Amur tiger, inhabites mainly the Sikhote Alin mountain region with a small population in southwest Primorye Province in the Russian Far East. In 2005, there were 331–393 adult and subadult Amur tigers in this region© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Franklin's bumblebee is known to be one of the most narrowly distributed bumblebee species, making it a critically endangered bee of the western United States. It was last seen in 2006© AP Photo/Seth Perlman
Scimitar oryx, also known as the Sahara oryx, is now extinct in the wild. It formerly inhabited all of North Africa© Flickr.com/Buck Valley Ranch
Pieridae, a large family of butterflies containing about 1,100 species, mostly from tropical Africa and tropical Asia is in the IUCN Red List of vulnerable species© Flickr.com/S. Rae
Desert tortoises are two species of tortoise native to the Mojave and Sonoran Deserts of the southwestern United States and northwestern Mexico. The tortoises are included in IUCN Red List of vulnerable species© AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File
Steller sea lion also known as the northern sea lion is a near threatened species of sea lions in the northern Pacific. The Steller sea lion has attracted considerable attention in recent decades due to significant, unexplained declines in their numbers over a large portion of their range in Alaska© Flickr.com/Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife
The king cobra can be found predominantly in forests from India through Southeast Asia. This species is the world's longest venomous snake. The king cobra is in the IUCN Red List of vulnerable species© Flickr.com/Peter Miller
