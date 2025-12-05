Over 100,000 questions received ahead of Putin’s year-end Q&A session

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. More than 100,000 questions have been received ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s traditional year-end combined Direct Line Q&A session, according to Sberbank’s GigaChat neural network.

A TASS correspondent visited the GigaChat analytical center to learn that as many as 102,000 questions have already been received. Most of them (67%) came from women. As for age categories, 31% of questions came from people aged from 35 to 55, 25% - from age groups under 18 and 56+ each, and 19% - from young people aged from 18 to 35.

As for the topics, 15% of questions are about social policy issues, 9% - about economic issues, 9% - about the special military operation, 8% - about state and society, and 7% - about infrastructure.

The statistics include questions received via all channels - phone calls, SMS and MMS, social media, and others.

According to Maxim Yeremenko, vice president and director of Sberbank’s artificial intelligence development and machine learning department, GigaChat automatically identifies which power body a question is addressed to. "It used to take several months to do this at the level of regions. The use of our neural network is an example of how artificial intelligence helps people receive assistance much quicker and the authorities to be proactive," he said.

The program "Year-End Recap with Vladimir Putin" will be aired at noon Moscow time on December 19. Anyone can submit a question via the program's website, by SMS, MMS, or phone. Questions will also be accepted through a dedicated mobile app. Text and video questions for the president can be sent via the social networks VKontakte and Odnoklassniki.