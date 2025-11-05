Elon Musk’s father calls Putin ‘man’s man’ who ‘talks sense’

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The father of American entrepreneur Elon Musk, Errol Musk, has described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a real man and a man of reason.

"I have watched him talk on many occasions, long before I came here, out of curiosity. Because he would come on occasionally on RT and also come on at international meetings and stuff. And I would listen to what he says, and he always struck me as a man [who is] very balanced and calm. He doesn’t get excited or rude or anything like that. And I always thought he talked sense," Musk said in an interview with TASS.

"As I said earlier, he is like a man’s man, you know? <...> What I would say is I would like to be on his team or [have] him on my team," he added.