Hurricane Melissa causes $6-7 billion in damage to Jamaica — Prime Minister

HAVANA, November 5. /TASS/. Hurricane Melissa, which struck Jamaica last week, caused a preliminary damage of $6-7 billion slashing the country's GDP by 8-13% by the end of the year, Jamaica Gleaner quoted Prime Minister Andrew Holness as saying.

Jamaica Gleaner said on X that about 116,000 buildings received serious or catastrophic damage.

Hurricane Melissa of the fifth, highest category struck some Caribbean island states at the end of October. Jamaica and Haiti suffered most from the rampant elements, the number of victims in which was 32 and 43, respectively. Another 13 people are missing in Haiti, according to the Cuban portal Cuba si.

Melissa also raged through the eastern region of Cuba, causing serious damage. There was no information about the deaths in the Caribbean Republic.

The Caribbean nations affected by the disaster continue to receive humanitarian aid from various countries.