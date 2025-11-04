Putin visits the Orthodox Russia — National Unity Day exhibition

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Orthodox Russia — The National Unity Day exhibition at the Manezh central exhibition hall in downtown Moscow.

This this year, the exhibition is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 (the Eastern Front during WWII where the former Soviet Union fought against Nazi Germany). Over 700 unique items were on display, including the original Victory Banner, raised on the Reichstag building in Berlin in 1945.

The exhibition "Great Victory. Russia - My History" covers the period from the invasion of the USSR by Nazi Germany and its satellites on June 22, 1941, to the signing of the Instrument of Surrender of Japan on September 2, 1945, ending World War II. The project is organized by the Patriarchal Council for Culture of the Russian Orthodox Church, the Russian Culture Ministry, the Education Ministry, the Federal Archival Agency, the Government of Moscow, the State Archives of Russia, the State Russian Museum, the My History Foundation, and the Russia - My History historical parks. TASS is the general media partner.

National Unity Day

National Unity Day is one of the youngest national holidays in Russia. It was established in 2005, replacing the Day of Accord and Reconciliation (formerly Revolution Day), which had been celebrated on November 7 since 1996. The holiday marks Russia’s liberation from Polish invaders in 1612.

The monument to Minin and Pozharsky unveiled in 1818 on Moscow’s Red Square is the work of sculptor Ivan Martos. This was the first monument in Russia’s history not to the tsar or commander, but to national heroes.