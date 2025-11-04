Putin to participate in National Unity Day events

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is to participate in events dedicated to National Unity Day.

The head of state will traditionally lay flowers at the monument to Kuzma Minin and Dmitry Pozharsky on Red Square.

The flower-laying ceremony will be accompanied by representatives of religious denominations, public and youth organizations.

On this day, Vladimir Putin will present state awards and presidential prizes to representatives of public and religious organizations, the business elite, and foreign cultural figures in the Kremlin's Catherine Hall for their contribution to strengthening the unity of the Russian nation.

On November 4, the head of state will also visit the exhibition and forum "Orthodox Rus' - for National Unity Day," located in the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall. The President will learn about the activities of the Christian Mercy charitable foundation and view the exhibition "Great Victory. Russia - My History," dedicated to the heroic struggle of the peoples of the USSR against global fascism.

The exhibition "Great Victory. Russia - My History" covers the period from the invasion of the USSR by Nazi Germany and its satellites on June 22, 1941, to the signing of the Instrument of Surrender of Japan on September 2, 1945, ending World War II. The project is organized by the Patriarchal Council for Culture of the Russian Orthodox Church, the Russian Culture Ministry, the Education Ministry, the Federal Archival Agency, the Government of Moscow, the State Archives of Russia, the State Russian Museum, the My History Foundation, and the Russia - My History historical parks. TASS is the general media partner.

National Unity Day was first celebrated in Russia in 2005. The holiday was established in memory of the liberation of Moscow from Polish invaders in November 1612 by people's militia led by Kuzma Minin and Dmitry Pozharsky.