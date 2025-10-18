Steven Seagal would like to star in Russian film

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. American actor Steven Seagal has told TASS that he would like to return to the film industry and star in a Russian film.

"Yes, I would like to do both," he said when asked a corresponding question.

The actor added that he already has preliminary plans but declined to disclose any further details.

Seagal starred in the films Above the Law, Under Siege, On Deadly Ground, The Patriot, Contract to Kill, Exit Wounds and others. In 2016, he received Russian citizenship. On May 30, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Seagal the Order of Friendship "for his great contribution to the development of international cultural and humanitarian cooperation.".