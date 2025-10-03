Russian citizen detained in Singapore on charges of violating US laws

TOKYO, October 3. /TASS/. Singapore police have detained a Russian citizen on charges of violating US laws for subsequent extradition to the United States, the Russian Embassy in Singapore reported.

"According to information received by the embassy, on October 3, the police of Singapore detained a Russian citizen on charges of violating US legislation in the field of combating cyber fraud with the aim of his further extradition to the United States," the statement posted on the diplomatic mission’s Telegram channel says.

The embassy confirmed that it had received official notification from the police regarding the detention.

The diplomatic mission added that it is in contact with the detainee’s associates, has provided them with contact details of local lawyers to ensure legal assistance, and is keeping the matter "under operational control."