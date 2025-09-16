Two in three Americans believe US society divided — media

LONDON, September 16. /TASS/. Americans are increasingly alarmed by deep partisan rifts and a rise in political violence, according to an Ipsos poll conducted for Reuters.

The survey found that 71% of respondents see US society as divided, while 66% expressed concern about violence targeting people for their political views.

Reuters notes that in the first half of 2025 alone, roughly 150 politically motivated attacks were recorded - double the number reported during the same period in 2024.

When asked about the causes of the violence, 63% of respondents pointed to the way Americans debate political issues, while 31% highlighted the role of the government. Others either cited no influence or declined to answer.

The online poll was conducted on September 12-14 and included 1,037 US citizens aged 18 and older.

The survey comes just days after the September 10 shooting of 31-year-old conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was attacked while giving a lecture at a university in Orem, Utah. He later died of his injuries in the hospital. Kirk was a supporter of President Donald Trump.