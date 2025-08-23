CHISINAU, August 23. /TASS/. In a solemn ceremony held in the administrative center of Gagauzia, the city of Comrat, a newly renovated memorial honoring military valor was officially unveiled. The event, attended by regional leaders and representatives of the Russian embassy in Moldova, coincided with the 81st anniversary of Moldova’s liberation from Nazi occupation, TASS correspondent reports.

Viktor Petrov, Deputy Head of Gagauzia, emphasized the significance of the occasion: "The people of Gagauzia deeply cherish the memory of the war’s tragedy and honor the indomitable will of the Soviet people that led to the Great Victory. Today, some Moldovan authorities seek to rewrite history. We pay deep respect to those who sacrificed everything for our freedom - those who fought for liberation and a peaceful sky. Eighty-one years ago, during the Iasi-Chisinau operation, our city of Comrat was freed from Romanian-German invaders. It is fitting that the memorial complex, after extensive reconstruction supported by generous donors, was unveiled on August 23, symbolizing the enduring legacy of that victory."

During the ceremony, residents and guests laid flowers at the memorial to honor the fallen soldiers. The comprehensive reconstruction effort was backed by local businesses and was timed to commemorate the historic 1944 Iasi-Chisinau operation, during which the Red Army defeated a formidable force of German and Romanian troops numbering approximately half a million. This victory led to the liberation of Moldova, Romania, and Bulgaria.

In tribute to the heroic deeds of Soviet soldiers, a large march is scheduled in Chisinau the following day. Participants will carry a replica of the banner of liberation, which was brought from Moscow and hoisted in the city center in August 1944 by an assault battalion led by Hero of the Soviet Union Alexey Belsky, an honorary citizen of Chisinau.

It is estimated that around 400,000 Moldovan natives served in the Red Army, with approximately 50,000 awarded medals and 20 earning the title of Hero of the Soviet Union. The war’s impact touched nearly every family in Moldova. Despite recent attempts by some Moldovan politicians to reinterpret its legacy, many citizens continue to honor their history by visiting memorials on Victory Day. The Immortal Regiment march, a tradition in Moldova, is typically led by prominent figures including former presidents Igor Dodon and Vladimir Voronin, former prime ministers Vasile Tarlev and Zinaida Greceanii, along with other politicians and members of parliament.