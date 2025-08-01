Ukrainian drone kills 15 civilians, including four children, in Novoukrainka — refugee

DONETSK, August 1. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone blew up a cellar in the village of Novoukrainka near Krasnoarmeysk, where 17 civilians were hiding, killing 15 of them, including four children, one of the survivors, Alexey Lamin, has told TASS.

In his words, after numerous attacks on several houses in the village, residents were forced to take shelter in one cellar, and the Lamins were among them.

"Then, a thermal imaging drone came. They call it Baba Yaga. When it came for the first time, it started dropping some heavy ammunition, possibly, anti-tank mines. Four children died immediately. I took my son, Lyosha, in my arms. My mother, father and daughter-in-law, Tanya, went out and started crying. When uncle Tolya approached, they dropped another mine on them. I rushed to my daughter, who was with them, too. She had no vital signs. Then I rushed to my son. He was groaning in pain. <…> My wife approached him, and started to calm him down and examine his wounds. And just at that point, the Baba Yaga dropped another ammunition. My wife and mother died instantly," he said.

The man’s daughter survived the initial attack, but succumbed to her wounds when her father was trying to reach Russian positions.

"She died in my hands. I realized that there is nothing I can do to help. It was hard to carry her, or maybe I was too weak. I had to leave her there. In all, 15 people died in that attack," Lamin said.

He added that the possible motive for the attack was a neighbor’s report that residents were helping Russian servicemen.