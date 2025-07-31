MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The international media forum "Voices of the New World," an alliance of journalists advocating for communication with the Global South, held in Venezuela’s capital on July 30, brought together around 120 media representatives committed to spreading truth and countering unreliable narratives, the event’s organizers told TASS.

"The forum itself became a unifying space for the joint work of 120 international journalists committed to spreading truthful information and countering the unreliable points of view imposed by some media outlets. The event was attended by politicians and public figures from around the world," the organizers stated. "Its goal is to strengthen cooperation between media outlets, combat fake news, and support a multipolar world."

During the forum, Timofey V, an expert from the Global Fact-Checking Network (GFCN), emphasized the need to counter disinformation. "We in Russia are confronted every day with false narratives directed against our country. Any state with sovereignty and self-respect must be prepared to fight back against this threat," the organizers quoted the expert as saying.

The Global Fact-Checking Network (GFCN) was established by the TASS news agency, the ANPO "Dialog Regions," and the "New Media School" to combat disinformation.