Seven Russian citizens were among evacuated crew of tanker Adalynn — consulate-general

DUBAI, June 19. /TASS/. Seven Russian nationals were among the crew of the tanker Adalynn, which caught fire following a collision with another vessel in the Gulf of Oman. According to an official from the Russian consulate general in Dubai, the entire evacuated crew has been accommodated in a hotel in the emirate of Fujairah.

The incident occurred on June 17, when the tanker Adalynn collided with the vessel Front Eagle in the Gulf of Oman, approximately 24 nautical miles from the coast. The UAE National Guard reported the evacuation of 24 crew members from the Adalynn to the coastal city of Khor Fakkan.

An unnamed source from the consulate stated, "The crew of the tanker Adalynn included seven Russian citizens, among them the vessel’s captain. Following the evacuation by the UAE National Guard, the crew members were taken to Fujairah and are currently staying in a hotel."