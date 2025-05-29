Putin divulges his secret of youth: physical activity, specific goals

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Having life goals always keeps one in check, and the greater they are, the better, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, describing the main secret of youth.

At a meeting with families with multiple children, mother-heroine Natalya Lukyanova from Crimea asked the president as to what he was doing in order to look so good. "Movement, movement," Putin replied. "It is very important that we have some goals in life, and we strive to achieve them. This always holds us together and keeps us in check. Always makes us do important, right things and keeps us on our toes. In my opinion, this is the most important thing," the Russian leader shared.

"And all the rest - these are things that go along: sports, the daily routine, and so on. But what’s crucial is having some inner important objectives and striving to achieve your set goals, to resolve tasks. And the greater they are, the better. This motivates us more," he emphasized.